Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine Wayland Driver Patches Enable Basic OpenGL Support
Part 13.1 is the merge request for enabling basic OpenGL support within the Wine Walyand driver (winewayland.drv). This merge request has just the basics while various WGL extensions and other features are being left for later merge requests. Due to Wayland limitations there are also open items surrounding possible offscreen rendering support, front buffer rendering, child window rendering, and cross-process rendering.
In any event this merge request has the very preliminary OpenGL support for the Wine Wayland driver. With some luck it will be merged soon and the more advanced OpenGL support not too far behind.
It will be interesting to see if by the time of Wine 10.0 in early 2025 that the Wine Wayland driver is able to reach parity to the X11 support.