Wine Wayland Driver Patches Enable Basic OpenGL Support

27 February 2024
Continuing to bring-up the Wine Wayland driver for offering native Wayland support without X11/XWayland, Alexandros Frantzis opened the pull request today for enabling basic OpenGL support.

Part 13.1 is the merge request for enabling basic OpenGL support within the Wine Walyand driver (winewayland.drv). This merge request has just the basics while various WGL extensions and other features are being left for later merge requests. Due to Wayland limitations there are also open items surrounding possible offscreen rendering support, front buffer rendering, child window rendering, and cross-process rendering.

Wine Wayland OpenGL merge request


In any event this merge request has the very preliminary OpenGL support for the Wine Wayland driver. With some luck it will be merged soon and the more advanced OpenGL support not too far behind.

It will be interesting to see if by the time of Wine 10.0 in early 2025 that the Wine Wayland driver is able to reach parity to the X11 support.
