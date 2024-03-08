Wine 9.4 Released With VKD3D 1.11 Bundled, OpenGL Support For Wayland Driver

Wine 9.4 is out today as a rather notable bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for running Windows games and applications under Linux and other platforms.

Making Wine 9.4 notable is that it provides basic OpenGL support for the Wine Wayland driver was finally merged. Plus Wine 9.4 bundles the recently released VKD3D 1.11 for implementing Direct3D 12 atop the Vulkan API. VKD3D 1.11 brings initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V and initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles plus there are performance improvements.

Also notable with Wine 9.4 is VK_EXT_map_memory_placed support for overcoming a Vulkan performance penalty in WOW64 mode.

Wine 9.4 also brings support for elevating process privileges and more HID pointer improvements. There are 25 known bug fixes in Wine 9.4 helping software like Desktop Window Manager, Total Commander 8.x, Minecraft Education Edition, Skype 4, Visio 2003, Battle.net, EA app installer, and various other software packages.

Downloads and more details on today's Wine 9.4 release via WineHQ GitLab.
