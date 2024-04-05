Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.6 Adds Support For Advanced AVX Features In Register Contexts
Wine 9.6 brings the latest work on supporting generic state and supporting advanced Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) features within register contexts. This two week update to Wine unstable also brings more Direct2D effects and other changes:
- Support for advanced AVX features in register contexts.
- More Direct2D effects work.
- Support for RSA OAEP padding in BCrypt.
- Interpreted mode fixes in WIDL.
- Various bug fixes.
Wine 9.6 brings 18 known bug fixes affecting games like Trackmania and Final Fantasy to apps like SolidWorks 2016.
Downloads and more details on today's Wine 9.6 release via WineHQ.org.