Wine 9.6 Adds Support For Advanced AVX Features In Register Contexts

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 5 April 2024 at 01:39 PM EDT. 7 Comments
WINE
Wine 9.6 has just been issued as the newest bi-weekly development release for this open-source software to enjoy Windows games and applications under Linux.

Wine 9.6 brings the latest work on supporting generic state and supporting advanced Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) features within register contexts. This two week update to Wine unstable also brings more Direct2D effects and other changes:
- Support for advanced AVX features in register contexts.
- More Direct2D effects work.
- Support for RSA OAEP padding in BCrypt.
- Interpreted mode fixes in WIDL.
- Various bug fixes.

Wine 9.6 brings 18 known bug fixes affecting games like Trackmania and Final Fantasy to apps like SolidWorks 2016.

Downloads and more details on today's Wine 9.6 release via WineHQ.org.
7 Comments
