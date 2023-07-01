Wine 9.7 Works On Build System For ARM64X, Other ARM Improvements

- Build system support for ARM64X.

- Some restructuration of the Vulkan driver interface.

- WIDL improvements for ARM support as well as SLTG typelibs.

- Various bug fixes.

Wine 9.7 is out this evening as the latest bi-weekly unstable development release for this open-source software to run Windows programs and games under Linux and other platforms.Wine 9.7 has seen a fair amount of ARM work including build system support for ARM64X and WIDL improvements for ARM. Plus there is some Vulkan driver interface work ongoing and other changes.In total there are just 18 known bug fixes for this Wine 9.7 update, which is on the lighter side. The fixes range from addressing freezes with older C&C games to even an Oregon Trail II (32-bit) issue reported five years ago now is working on recent Wine to other game and app fixes. Among the app fixes are for MS Paint and Notepad++.