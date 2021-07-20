Wine 6.13 Released With Proper Scrollbar Theming, More PE Conversion
The Wine project usually puts out new open-source development releases reliably every other week, but as is sometimes the case during the summer months, last Friday's was missed due to summer holidays. That update -- Wine 6.13 -- has now shipped today.

Alexandre Julliard just issued the belated Wine 6.13 release. Among the changes this time around are now having proper scrollbar theming for Windows applications running in Wine, preparation work for the GDI system call interface, and more PE conversion work. There still is work going on the WinSock portable executable conversion and now on the IPHLPAPI PE conversion too.

Wine 6.13 has 31 known bug fixes affecting games from Doom 3 to Far Cry 4 and Battlefield 4 plus many Windows application fixes too.

Wine 6.13 is available for download from WineHQ.org.
