Wine 5.0 is still going through weekly release candidates but the stable release of Wine 5 is expected to land in the back-half of January. With that imminent release, here is a look at the big changes to find with this annual Wine update.
Wine 5.0 represents the latest annual stable update to the Wine code-base and the culmination of the bi-weekly Wine 4.x development snapshots over the past eleven months. Some of the highlights for Wine 5.0 include:
- FAudio integration as a better XAudio2 implementation and done in part thanks to CodeWeavers / Valve as part of Proton efforts.
- Vulkan 1.1 support.
- Support for installing plug-and-play drivers.
- Many DLLs now built as PE files by default.
- DXTn compressed textures / S3 Texture Compression support by default now that patents around that compressed texture format have expired.
- NT kernel spin-locks support.
- Futex-based implementations of more synchronization primitives.
- Various DirectWrite improvements.
- Support for ECC cryptographic keys.
- Greater support for the Windows Media Foundation APIs.
- Support for a shared Wine-Mono to save space rather than needing this open-source .NET implementation per Wine prefix.
- Unicode 12.0 and 12.1 support.
- Better enumeration of display outputs, particularly for multi-monitor Linux setups around Xinerama.
- Initial HTTP Service implementation (HTTP.sys) as the replacement to the Winsock API usage by IIS for better performance than the Windows Sockets API.
- Better compatibility with Windows debuggers.
- Better LLVM MinGW support and separately WineGCC cross-compilation improvements.
More details on Wine 5.0 with its release coming up shortly!
Add A Comment