Wine 5.0 is still going through weekly release candidates but the stable release of Wine 5 is expected to land in the back-half of January. With that imminent release, here is a look at the big changes to find with this annual Wine update.Wine 5.0 represents the latest annual stable update to the Wine code-base and the culmination of the bi-weekly Wine 4.x development snapshots over the past eleven months. Some of the highlights for Wine 5.0 include:- FAudio integration as a better XAudio2 implementation and done in part thanks to CodeWeavers / Valve as part of Proton efforts.- Vulkan 1.1 support.- Support for installing plug-and-play drivers.- Many DLLs now built as PE files by default.- DXTn compressed textures / S3 Texture Compression support by default now that patents around that compressed texture format have expired.- NT kernel spin-locks support.- Futex-based implementations of more synchronization primitives.- Various DirectWrite improvements.- Support for ECC cryptographic keys.- Greater support for the Windows Media Foundation APIs.- Support for a shared Wine-Mono to save space rather than needing this open-source .NET implementation per Wine prefix.- Unicode 12.0 and 12.1 support.- Better enumeration of display outputs, particularly for multi-monitor Linux setups around Xinerama.- Initial HTTP Service implementation (HTTP.sys) as the replacement to the Winsock API usage by IIS for better performance than the Windows Sockets API.- Better compatibility with Windows debuggers.- Better LLVM MinGW support and separately WineGCC cross-compilation improvements.More details on Wine 5.0 with its release coming up shortly!