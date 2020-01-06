Linux Kernel Preparations For RISC-V Vector ISA Support

While still a draft standard, support for the RISC-V "V" Vector Extension support for the Linux kernel is currently being prepared.
Sent out early Sunday was the latest kernel bits for supporting RISC-V's Vector ISA. The kernel patch was written against the proposed v0.8 draft extension.
The RISC-V Vector extension aims for high performance and efficient vector processing, support for domain-specific features in areas like machine learning and graphics, and support for SIMD-type operations and other features.
The current kernel work for this extension can be found on the kernel mailing list. Those wishing to learn more about the proposed RISC-V Vector Extension can find the current draft specification via
