Qt 3D Studio, the 3D focused user-interface IDE born out of NVIDIA's big code contribution to Qt, is now in beta for its version 2.0 update.
The big focus for Qt 3D Studio 2.0 has been on developing a new runtime based upon Qt 3D. That is happening and Qt 3D Studio is still on track for releasing around June while the Qt 3D Studio 2.1 release is expected in September and Qt 3D Studio 2.2 in December, per earlier communication.
The Qt 3D Studio 2.0 beta integrates with the Qt framework thanks to the new runtime, new abilities for detecting performance issues, better data input handling, various editor improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.
More details on the Qt 3D Studio 2.0 Beta can be found via the Qt.io blog.
