Qt 3D Studio 2.0 Reaches Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 16 May 2018 at 09:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
Qt 3D Studio, the 3D focused user-interface IDE born out of NVIDIA's big code contribution to Qt, is now in beta for its version 2.0 update.

The big focus for Qt 3D Studio 2.0 has been on developing a new runtime based upon Qt 3D. That is happening and Qt 3D Studio is still on track for releasing around June while the Qt 3D Studio 2.1 release is expected in September and Qt 3D Studio 2.2 in December, per earlier communication.

The Qt 3D Studio 2.0 beta integrates with the Qt framework thanks to the new runtime, new abilities for detecting performance issues, better data input handling, various editor improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on the Qt 3D Studio 2.0 Beta can be found via the Qt.io blog.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 5.11 Release Candidate Arrives, Final Release May Come Early
Qt 5.11 Adding Khronos KTX Texture Support To Qt Quick
Qt 5.9.5 Doubles Qt Quick Performance On 64-bit ARM, 18x JavaScript Improvement
Qt for WebAssembly Tech Preview Reaches Beta
Qt 5.11 Bringing Generalized Ray Casting Support For 3D Module
Qt 5.12 Will Likely Ship In November, Might Drop Alpha/Beta Tags
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official