FEX 2405 Gets Close To Running Far Cry On ARM Linux Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 3 May 2024 at 07:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
FEX as the open-source project to run x86/x86_64 binaries on AArch64 Linux systems is out with its newest monthly release. With FEX 2405, they are close to having the game Far Cry (2004) running on ARM Linux devices.

FEX 2405 implements support for the SMSW instruction, which is rarely used but turns out the original Far Cry game requires SMSW support. Now that FEX 2405 emulates the instruction, the game gets to the menu screen when running on ARM. But trying to go in-game will still stall... Quite an achievement nevertheless seeing the legendary Far Cry running on 64-bit ARM Linux thanks to FEX:

FEX shows FarCry running screenshot


The release notes explain:
"This instruction isn’t too notable since all it does on recent x86 CPUs is return the same data no matter what, but legacy CPUs it was useful for checking if x87 was supported. As this is considered a system level instruction, FEX didn’t implement it originally but we finally found a game that uses it. The original Far Cry game from 2004 uses this instruction for some reason. Now that we have implemented the instruction the game at least gets to the menus but seems to still stall out when going in-game. Kind of neat!"

FEX 2405 also now supports OpenGL and Vulkan thunking without forwarding X11, enhanced REP MOVS when memcpy TSO is disabled, fixing various instruction emulation, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the FEX 2405 release for emulating x86/x86_64 binaries on ARM64 Linux can be found via FEX-Emu.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Proton 9.0-1 Released With Many Improvements For Steam Play Linux Gaming
SDL 3.1.2 Preview Prefers PipeWire Over PulseAudio, Fixes XWayland Mouse Warp
Godot's Vulkan Backend Seeing Better Performance, 10~20% Reduction In Frame Times
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
FEX-Emu 2404 Optimization Can Take Memcpy From 2-3 GB/s To 88 GB/s
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available