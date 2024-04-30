Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 April 2024 at 07:30 PM EDT. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Redox OS as the from-scratch, Rust-written open-source operating system had a successful April with now having USB keyboards and mice now working with their USB HID driver.

The Redox OS project published their April 2024 status report to highlight the advancements made over the past several weeks.

Among the recent changes to Redox OS are adjusting GCC to build static binaries by default on the platform, reworking the USB HID driver to complete USB keyboard and mouse support, Redox OS under ARM64 with QEMU can now run their Orbital desktop (still to be accomplished on real hardware), enhancing their kernel's futex implementation, documentation improvements, and other changes.

Redox OS


While USB keyboards and mice can now work with the latest Redox OS, there is currently a small performance penalty for USB input devices due to the driver using polling. USB hubs are also not well supported yet on Redox OS so there is the possibility of issues there too. But they seem to be outpacing GNU Hurd where at last check they still lacked USB support.

More details on the recent progress to Redox OS can be found via this month's status report on Redox-OS.org.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Released For A Wonderful NAS Platform
Rocky Linux To Support Upstream Stable Kernels
AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta Restores Support For Some Hardware Deprecated By RHEL
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
Linux Mint Aims For More Reliable & Faster Repository Access
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes