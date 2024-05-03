Intel Talks Up Their Latest Compiler Toolchain Enhancements For AVX10.1, AMX & More

Intel software engineer Victor Rodriguez presented at the Open-Source Summit North America last month on their open-source compiler toolchain work for enabling ISA capabilities of upcoming Intel CPUs as well as using simulation tools for helping to test compiler enhancements/optimizations moving forward.Victor Rodriguez presented at OSS NA 2024 on some of the latest GNU toolchain contributions led by Intel for last year's GCC 13 compiler as well as AVX10.1/AVX-VNNI-INT16 support that will be found in the GCC 14 stable compiler release due out next week. He also talked about GCC's static analyzer improvements and work they are engaging in around simulation tools for helping to test for upcoming Intel platforms.

For those interested in compilers and CPU ISA features, it's an interesting presentation worth watching this weekend. The YouTube recording is embedded below and there is also the PDF slide deck