GCC's Rust Compiler To See Improvements With GSoC 2024
One of the developers involved will be working on inline assembly support within the Rust front-end. Another one of the student participants will be working on borrow-checking IR location support for the Rust front-end. A third student developer will be working on the Rustc test suite adapter for the "gccrs" Rust front-end.
Other GCC GSoC projects this year include enhancing the f95 compiler for the DO CONCOCURRENT construct, OpenMP and OpenACC offloading to a separate process on the same host, improving "nothrow" detection in GCC, and structured dumping of generic trees.
More details on these GCC GSoC 2024 projects via this mailing list post. More details on Google Summer of Code 2024 in general via summerofcode.withgoogle.com>