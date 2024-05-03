GCC's Rust Compiler To See Improvements With GSoC 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 3 May 2024 at 02:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU
Google Summer of Code 2024 (GSoC '24) accepted projects have been announced with the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) seeing seven student developers engaging this summer with several of them focused on enhancing GCC's Rust front-end.

One of the developers involved will be working on inline assembly support within the Rust front-end. Another one of the student participants will be working on borrow-checking IR location support for the Rust front-end. A third student developer will be working on the Rustc test suite adapter for the "gccrs" Rust front-end.

Other GCC GSoC projects this year include enhancing the f95 compiler for the DO CONCOCURRENT construct, OpenMP and OpenACC offloading to a separate process on the same host, improving "nothrow" detection in GCC, and structured dumping of generic trees.

GNU logo


More details on these GCC GSoC 2024 projects via this mailing list post. More details on Google Summer of Code 2024 in general via summerofcode.withgoogle.com>
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 14.1 RC Compiler Available For Testing With AMD Znver5 Target & New C/C++ Features
GCC 14.1 Compiler Aiming For Release Around 7 May
GNU Portability Library's Tool Rewritten In Python For 8~100x Better Performance
GCC 14 Compiler Adds AArch64 GNU/Hurd Support
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
GNU Poke 4.0 & Poke-ELF 1.0 Released For Dealing With Binary Data
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available