It's been sixteen years since the release of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind while the open-source community continues working on their re-implementation of this game that was originally powered by the Gamebryo engine.

OpenMW has been going strong an umber of years now for being an open-source re-implementation of Morrowind. This weekend marks the release of OpenMW 0.44 as the newest feature release.

OpenMW 0.44 adds a spell search bar, an advanced settings tab to its launcher, an option to handle multiple quick-saves, various OpenMW-CS improvements, and other various in-game enhancements. There are also dozens of bug-fixes to make this open-source re-implementation increasingly playable.


More details on OpenMW 0.44 via OpenMW.org.
