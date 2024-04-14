Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives

"ntsync uses a misc device as the simplest and least intrusive uAPI interface.



Each file description on the device represents an isolated NT instance, intended to correspond to a single NT virtual machine."

Wine currently emulates the Windows API in user-space but the NT synchronization primitives have been a hassle to properly emulate in user-space and incurs significant performance overhead. But now with the NTSYNC driver, the situation is a big improvement. The NTSYNC module provides kernel support for emulating of Windows NT synchronization primitives and is exposed as a misc character device by the kernel.The driver currently provides NTSYNC_IOC_CREATE_SEM for matching the Windows NT system call of NtCreateSemaphore() and NTSYNC_IOC_SEM_POST for matching the NtReleaseSemaphore() behavior found on Windows. CodeWeavers' Elizabeth Figura has been leading this effort with CodeWeavers collaborating with Valve and other stakeholders.