Updated Windows NT Sync Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
CodeWeavers' Elizabeth Figura has been working on the NTSYNC driver to implement Windows NT synchronization primitives for the Linux kernel in order to help the performance of various Windows games running on Linux by the likes of Wine / Valve's Proton (Steam Play). The third iteration of that driver was posted overnight as it seeks to go into the mainline Linux kernel.
A month and a half after the v2 patches of the NTSYNC Linux driver, the third round was posted on Thursday night. The v3 patches bring some minor changes but nothing major. The driver's focus is on exposing a new char device /dev/ntsync that can be used by user-space like Wine for Windows NT synchronization primitives. The performance benefits of NTSYNC can be very appealing:
With just a few minor changes over the v2 patches, we'll see now the new v3 patches are reviewed and if this could be accepted into the mainline kernel soon for helping the entire Linux gaming ecosystem.
