Updated Windows NT Sync Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 March 2024 at 06:22 AM EDT. 20 Comments
LINUX GAMING
CodeWeavers' Elizabeth Figura has been working on the NTSYNC driver to implement Windows NT synchronization primitives for the Linux kernel in order to help the performance of various Windows games running on Linux by the likes of Wine / Valve's Proton (Steam Play). The third iteration of that driver was posted overnight as it seeks to go into the mainline Linux kernel.

A month and a half after the v2 patches of the NTSYNC Linux driver, the third round was posted on Thursday night. The v3 patches bring some minor changes but nothing major. The driver's focus is on exposing a new char device /dev/ntsync that can be used by user-space like Wine for Windows NT synchronization primitives. The performance benefits of NTSYNC can be very appealing:

NTSYNC benchmarks


With just a few minor changes over the v2 patches, we'll see now the new v3 patches are reviewed and if this could be accepted into the mainline kernel soon for helping the entire Linux gaming ecosystem.
20 Comments
Related News
SDL3 Will Keep Wayland Default At Least For The Time Being
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
SDL3 Preview Release Aims To Help Test The New SDL 3.0 API
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine
DXVK 2.3.1 Allows For More Efficient Shader Code Generation On NVIDIA GPUs
SDL Storage API Merged For SDL 3.0
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
exFAT Driver Boasts Much Faster "dirsync" Performance With Linux 6.9
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
Linux 6.9 Deprecates The EXT2 File-System Driver
Rust-Written Coreutils 0.0.25 With Improved GNU Compatibility