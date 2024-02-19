Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 19 February 2024 at 07:54 PM EST. 3 Comments
WINE
For years Wine developers have been after a better synchronization API for the Linux kernel to better match the semantics of Microsoft Windows. Posted back in January was a request for comments on an "NTSYNC" Linux kernel driver to implement Windows NT synchronization primitives for the Linux kernel. At the start of the month a post-RFC version was posted of this open-source driver and today the latest iteration of that work has been published to the kernel mailing list.

Elizabeth Figura with CodeWeavers has posted the latest revised "v2" patches of the NT synchronization primitive driver. The updated driver code fixes a broken rebase of the earlier patches, improves documentation, and overall revises the earlier v2 patch attempt.

This NTSYNC driver to expose /dev/ntsync for implementing Microsoft Windows NT synchronization primitives amounts to three thousand lines of new code in its current form.

Implementing these NT synchronization primitives have shown to offer the potential for significantly faster Wine Windows-based gaming performance on Linux with this driver:

NTSYNC performance


Let's hope these latest patches are reviewed well and that there is some clear path moving forward for getting the NTSYNC driver upstreamed into the Linux kernel for bettering the Wine / Steam Play Linux gaming performance.
3 Comments
Related News
Wine 9.2 Released With System Tray Fixes, Better ARM Exception Handling
Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver For The Linux Kernel Revised
Wine On Wayland This Year Aims For OpenGL Support, Window Minimization
Wine Wayland Driver Prepares Display Mode Change Emulation
Wine 9.1 Released With Better Dvorak Keyboard Detection, Input Method Improvements
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes
New WiFi Authentication Vulnerabilities For Linux's IWD & WPA_Supplicant
GNOME Mutter 46 Beta A Win For Gamers & VM Users, Other Last Minute Changes Too
Meta Continues Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance