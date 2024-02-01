Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver For The Linux Kernel Revised

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 1 February 2024 at 06:23 AM EST. 7 Comments
WINE
Last week CodeWeavers engineer Elizabeth Figura posted the initial patches for a Windows NT synchronization primitive driver for Linux for exposing /dev/ntsync for exposing some synchronization primitives available under Windows directly within the Linux kernel. This has the potential of sharply speeding up some Windows games and applications running under Wine on Linux or the likes of Valve's Steam Play (Proton). This week a second iteration of the patches were posted.

Getting these NT synchronization primitives available under Linux have the potential of speeding up a number of Windows games especially. In case you missed last week's article, here are some of the benchmark results carried out by Figura:

NT sync game benchmarks


With the "v2" patches posted yesterday, there's the full 29 patch series. The updated patches improve the patch descriptions to ease the code review, objects are now files rather than indices into a table, improved the names for some of the exposed ioctls, and a variety of other mostly small code improvements stemming from the code review over the past week.

Those interested can checkout the v2 patches of thr Windows NT synchronization primitive driver for Linux "ntsync" while awaiting to see how much interest and support there is for getting this functionality upstream into the kernel. Exciting times ahead.
7 Comments
Related News
Wine On Wayland This Year Aims For OpenGL Support, Window Minimization
Wine Wayland Driver Prepares Display Mode Change Emulation
Wine 9.1 Released With Better Dvorak Keyboard Detection, Input Method Improvements
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Hangover Aiming For RISC-V Support This Year, x86_64 Emulation
Wine 9.0 Released With Initial Wayland Driver, WoW64 Taking Shape & Better Direct3D
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols