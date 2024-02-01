Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver For The Linux Kernel Revised
Getting these NT synchronization primitives available under Linux have the potential of speeding up a number of Windows games especially. In case you missed last week's article, here are some of the benchmark results carried out by Figura:
With the "v2" patches posted yesterday, there's the full 29 patch series. The updated patches improve the patch descriptions to ease the code review, objects are now files rather than indices into a table, improved the names for some of the exposed ioctls, and a variety of other mostly small code improvements stemming from the code review over the past week.
Those interested can checkout the v2 patches of thr Windows NT synchronization primitive driver for Linux "ntsync" while awaiting to see how much interest and support there is for getting this functionality upstream into the kernel. Exciting times ahead.