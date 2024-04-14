Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Proposed "LibGodot" Lets You Embed Godot Game Engine Into Other Apps
Miguel de Icaza has a new blog post this weekend about his decade-long effort to make it easier to embed 2D/3D games/content into other applications -- namely, mobile apps. A decade ago Godot wasn't up for the job of being an embeddable engine but with its enormous success over the past decade and new work on making it more embed-friendly, this goal may finally be realized with the proposed LibGodot.
Over the past year Miguel has been working on support along with partners to be able to "embed chunks of Godot in discrete components in my iPad UI." With LibGodot, that's a reality. LibGodot would make it easy to embed arbitrary Godot scenes into other apps.
Those wanting to learn more about Miguel's thoughts on embeddable game engines and the work happening now for Godot can be found via this blog post.
This pull request for upstream Godot is what would introduce LibGodot to make it possible to embed Godot into another application more easily. That LibGodot PR has more details as well on the possibilities and design.