Proposed "LibGodot" Lets You Embed Godot Game Engine Into Other Apps

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 April 2024 at 07:02 AM EDT. 16 Comments
LINUX GAMING
Miguel de Icaza who founded GNOME and of Mono / Ximian / Xamarin fame is now talking up the greatness of the Godot game engine and the opportunities that are presented with code proposed for mainlining to introduce "LibGodot" to make it easy to embed Godot scenes into other apps.

Miguel de Icaza has a new blog post this weekend about his decade-long effort to make it easier to embed 2D/3D games/content into other applications -- namely, mobile apps. A decade ago Godot wasn't up for the job of being an embeddable engine but with its enormous success over the past decade and new work on making it more embed-friendly, this goal may finally be realized with the proposed LibGodot.

Over the past year Miguel has been working on support along with partners to be able to "embed chunks of Godot in discrete components in my iPad UI." With LibGodot, that's a reality. LibGodot would make it easy to embed arbitrary Godot scenes into other apps.

Godot Editor


Those wanting to learn more about Miguel's thoughts on embeddable game engines and the work happening now for Godot can be found via this blog post.

This pull request for upstream Godot is what would introduce LibGodot to make it possible to embed Godot into another application more easily. That LibGodot PR has more details as well on the possibilities and design.
16 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
OpenRazer 3.8 Brings Support For Newer Razer Devices On Linux
SDL 3.0 Will Now Prefer PipeWire Over PulseAudio
Lutris 0.5.17 Game Manager Brings Bug Fixes, Library Syncing & New Runners
SDL 2.30.2 Released Along WIth New SDL3 Preview
Steam On Linux Use Increases - Moves Closer To 2%, AMD CPU Linux Use Hits 72%
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software
GNOME Improving Integration With systemd-homed, Mockups For An OS Installer
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
KDE Plasma 6 Can Now Sync Your RGB-Backlit Keyboard With Your Desktop's Accent Color