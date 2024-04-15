FEX-Emu 2404 Optimization Can Take Memcpy From 2-3 GB/s To 88 GB/s

FEX 2404 is now available for this open-source emulator project to allow running x86/x86_64 binaries on AArch64 (ARM 64-bit) LInux systems. FEX has been one of the leading avenues for opening up gaming on AArch64 Linux hardware, even making use of Wine / Proton (Steam Play) for enjoying Windows x86 games within AArch64 Linux confines.

With FEX 2404 there are new options available for better catering the emulation of the x86 memory model that can help with better performance. FEX 2404 also brings just-in-time (JIT) optimizations that can deliver a roughly 3% performance improvement.

One of the huge optimizations in FEX 2404 is optimizing memcpy and memset IR operations when TSO emulation is disabled. In this case the optimization can take these memory operations from around 2~3GB/s throughput all the way up to 88GB/s!

FEX 2404 running God of War


FEX 2404 also has a number of other smaller fixes and improvements. As part of today's FEX 2404 release they are also showcasing the 2018 game God of War running on AArch64 Linux thanks to FEX-Emu:


Downloads and more details on FEX 2404 via FEX-Emu.com or GitHub.
4 Comments
