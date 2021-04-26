The Khronos Group used the International Workshop on OpenCL (IWOCL 2021) to release OpenCL 3.0.7 as the latest OpenCL 3 revision that brings with it some new extensions.
This OpenCL 3.0 maintenance release brings a handful of new extensions in addition to the usual bug fixes and clarifications. One of the interesting additions with OpenCL 3.0.7 is cl_khr_pci_bus_info for exposing PCI bus information of the OpenCL device. There is also now cl_khr_extended_bit_ops for built-in functions to insert/extract/reverse bits in a bitfield.
With OpenCL 3.0.7, cl_khr_suggested_local_work_size is a new query for finding out about the suggested local work group size for a kernel on an OpenCL device. This update also adds cl_khr_spirv_linkonce_odr to separately compile and link C++ programs as well as cl_khr_spirv_extended_debug_info for SPIR-V modules to use OpenCL DebugInfo.
Those are the changes of OpenCL 3.0.7 as a relatively minor update. Meanwhile looking ahead over the next quarter or so, The Khronos Group's OpenCL working group is working to finish up cl_khr_integer_dot_product for computing the dot product of vectors of integers, cl_khr_external_memory for dealing with OS-specific memory handles in OpenCL, cl_khr_semaphore for semaphore synchronization objects (along with related cl_khr_external_semaphore), and cl_khr_vk_sharing for associating an OpenCL context with a Vulkan physical device.
Further out on the OpenCL road-map, Khronos is looking at features like command buffer recording/replay, unified shared memory, global barriers, floating-point atomics, collective programming, machine learning operations, and 2D/3D pre-fetch built-in functions.
OpenCL 3.0.7 and other details on this latest CL revision can be found at Khronos.org.
