XWayland 24.1 RC2 Brings Fixes For Explicit Sync & DRM Leasing
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan announced today the second release candidate of the upcoming XWayland 24.1.
XWayland 24.1 features include GPU explicit synchronization support, better rootful handling, GLAMOR optimizations, dropping the EGLStream back-end, and other changes.
Today's XWayland 24.1 RC2 version provides a few fixes around the explicit GPU synchronization, fixes for DRM lease support, and the Wayland input region is now set from the X11 shape input region.
The full list of patches making up this second release candidate can be found via the X.Org mailing list.
