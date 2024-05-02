XWayland 24.1 RC2 Brings Fixes For Explicit Sync & DRM Leasing

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 2 May 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan announced today the second release candidate of the upcoming XWayland 24.1.

XWayland 24.1 features include GPU explicit synchronization support, better rootful handling, GLAMOR optimizations, dropping the EGLStream back-end, and other changes.

Today's XWayland 24.1 RC2 version provides a few fixes around the explicit GPU synchronization, fixes for DRM lease support, and the Wayland input region is now set from the X11 shape input region.

The full list of patches making up this second release candidate can be found via the X.Org mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wayland 1.23 Alpha Released With OpenBSD Support & New APIs
Wine's Wayland Driver Will Finally Set The Window Title
Niri 0.1.5 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds New Animations
Miracle-WM 0.2 Released For Mir-Based Wayland Compositor
Wayland Protocols 1.35 Introduces Alpha Modifier Protocol, Tablet-V2 As Stable
XWayland 24.1 RC Released With Explicit Sync, Improved Rootful & GLAMOR Optimizations
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes