NVIDIA Lands Fix To Avoid High CPU Usage When Using The KDE Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 March 2019 at 05:38 AM EDT. 4 Comments
KDE --
For nearly six years there has been a bug report about high CPU load when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver causing high CPU load when running the KDE desktop and making use of double buffering. This issue has been finally resolved.

Bug #322060 has finally been closed following a recent commit to KWin by NVIDIA engineer Erik Kurzinger -- this is the same developer working on the EGLStreams code for KDE/KWin, albeit in this case this bug fix is on the X.Org side and unrelated to that effort. The mentioned bug has been open since the summer of 2013 for double buffering with NVIDIA GPUs causing high CPU load. As mentioned in that posting, a workaround has been to set the __GL_YIELD=USLEEP environment variable to avoid the excessive CPU resource usage. But Kurzinger has worked out the underlying issue after the problem eluded KDE developers for years.

This didn't end up being a NVIDIA driver issue itself but rather KWin making an incorrect assumption about GLX's swap buffers operation. Erik explained, "The NVIDIA implementation of glXSwapBuffers will, by default, queue up to two frames for presentation before blocking. KWin's compositor, however, assumes that calls to glXSwapBuffers will always block until the next vblank when rendering double buffered. This assumption isn't valid, as glXSwapBuffers is specified as being an implicit glFlush, not an implicit glFinish, and so it isn't required to block. When this assumption is violated, KWin's frame timing logic will break."

The change to address this is quite easy and was applied to KDE: set the __GL_MaxFramesAllowed=1 environment variable as it will cause the NVIDIA driver then to always block until the next re-trace, matching the behavior of KWin. So this change is now in place for the next KDE Plasma release (Plasma 5.16, not clear if it will be back-ported to a 5.15 point release) or users can also set this environment variable on their own too if experiencing lag when moving windows and/or high CPU usage.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Picking Up Thumbnail Previews For Blender Files, Continued UI Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.16 Will Let You Reboot Into The UEFI Setup Screen
KDE Continues Getting Polished For Showing Off This Spring
KDE Frameworks 5.56 Brings Another Month Worth Of Improvements
KDE's Kate Picks Up New Features, KWin Crash Fix When Launching Games
KDE Ending Out February With More Improvements To The Desktop
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux
NVIDIA Shows Off Quake II Path-Traced Using Vulkan RTX/Ray-Tracing