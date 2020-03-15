GNOME's Mutter Finally Wires Up Middle Button Click Emulation
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 15 March 2020 at 06:52 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Coming just past the GNOME 3.36.0 release is the merging of a year-old patch-set to tie in middle mouse button click emulation with libinput for Mutter.

For at least a year have been requests for supporting middle button emulation on GNOME in its native back-end that is used under Wayland (and similar bug reports / feature requests longer). While libinput has the middle button click emulation code, it hasn't been tied into Mutter. But now that support is merged.


Thanks to this commit today of code authored a year ago, middle emulation is wired up for Mutter and can be enabled via the input settings. In turn triggering a mouse middle button click can be done by simultaneously pressing left and right click. Surprising though it took this long for the code to land particularly for benefiting the GNOME experience on laptops.
