GNOME Improving Integration With systemd-homed, Mockups For An OS Installer
In addition to KDE's busy week of development work, GNOME developers have also been busy working on features like improving the systemd-homed integration and beginning to work on mock-ups for an OS installer.
This Week In GNOME is out with their latest installment to highlight activity for the week. Some of this week's milestones include:
- Thanks to the Sovereign Tech Fund efforts, there is work on getting a FileChooser portal implementation working with the Nautilus file manager.
- The first iteration of the work to make systemd-homed secure when used in combination with desktop environments is now finished.
- Systemd-homed "secure locking" is now wired up for GNOME Shell and GDM where the home directory is re-encrypted and the key is evicted fro memory.
- The first beta release of TypeScript bindings for GNOME.
- Improved WebDAV interoperability in GNOME online accounts.
- Initial mock-ups for an operating system installer:
More details on the GNOME development highlights for this week via this blog post.
