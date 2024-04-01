GNOME Improving Integration With systemd-homed, Mockups For An OS Installer

In addition to KDE's busy week of development work, GNOME developers have also been busy working on features like improving the systemd-homed integration and beginning to work on mock-ups for an OS installer.

This Week In GNOME is out with their latest installment to highlight activity for the week. Some of this week's milestones include:

- Thanks to the Sovereign Tech Fund efforts, there is work on getting a FileChooser portal implementation working with the Nautilus file manager.

- The first iteration of the work to make systemd-homed secure when used in combination with desktop environments is now finished.

- Systemd-homed "secure locking" is now wired up for GNOME Shell and GDM where the home directory is re-encrypted and the key is evicted fro memory.

- The first beta release of TypeScript bindings for GNOME.

- Improved WebDAV interoperability in GNOME online accounts.

- Initial mock-ups for an operating system installer:

GNOME OS installer mock-ups


More details on the GNOME development highlights for this week via this blog post.
