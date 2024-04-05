KDE Plasma 6 Can Now Sync Your RGB-Backlit Keyboard With Your Desktop's Accent Color

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 April 2024
KDE developers have had another busy week working on fixes for Plasma 6.0 while simultaneously preparing new features for Plasma 6.1.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap to summarize all the interesting development activities taking place in the KDE world. Some of this week's highlights include:

- Plasma 6.1 brings the ability for KDE's shortcut choosers to accept lone modifier keys natively for modifier-only shortcut handling. Previously modifier-only shortcut handling had to be done via editing the kwinrc file directly for re-assigning the role of the Meta key, for example.

- Spectacle has restored its crop tool support.

- Discover now allows manually updating Snaps if desired.

- Enhancements to the Elisa music player.

- Various crash fixes for Plasma 6.

- Plasma 6.1 will fix some visual glitches that could happen on Wayland when resizing certain types of windows that open in a maximized state.

- Spectacle can now take screenshots faster when used outside of Plasma and KWin on X11.

- Plasma 6.1's digital clock and calendar widgets are now more robust.

- For keyboards with RGB-backlit keyboards, Plasma can now keep the backlight color in sync with the active accent color.

KDE RGB keyboard with accent color


More details on this KDE work for the week via Nate's blog.
