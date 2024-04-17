GTK4 Continues Improving Graphics Offload & DMA-BUF Integration

There is a new post on the GTK blog outlining some of the recent enhancements to this open-source toolkit for benefiting the graphics/GPU offloading capabilities.There's been a lot of work on enhancing the graphics stack with GTK 4.14 and more work coming with GTK 4.16. The GStreamer media backend within GTK has been updated to request DMA-BUFs from the GStreamer multimedia framework. GTK 4.14 has the latest GStreamer integration bits to enhance the DMA-BUF handling.GTK 4.14 also has the new GSK renderers that support DMA-BUF and GTK's new Vulkan renderer also produces DMA-BUFs when rendering to a texture. GTK 4.16 will allow the GtkGLArea widget to provide DMA-BUF textures too.

GTK 4 continues to improve for efficient video playback and drives improvements in this area up and down the stack.