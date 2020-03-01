MetaInfo Creator - Easily Creating AppStream Metadata For Software
8 March 2020
While the cross-distribution AppStream specification standardizes the software component metadata for use by Linux software centers/stores, it turns out many open-source developers aren't interested in or time limited by learning the spec and maintaining the metadata. As such, Matthias Klumpp has now developed the MetaInfo Creator for easily creating this important cross-distro metadata for packages.

From recent conferences, Klumpp was surprised to learn many developers aren't interested or limited by time in having to write metadata. So the MetaInfo Creator was born as a web-based solution for quickly and easily guiding developers on generating this meta-data that can be consumed by the likes of KDE Discover and GNOME Software.

The MetaInfo Creator will guide the developer through all the prominent meta-data options as well as showing hints, creating Meson snippets for build system integration, and other features. Developers wanting to learn more can find the MetaInfo Creator hosted on FreeDesktop.org.

More details on the MetaInfo Creator can be found via Klumpp's blog.
