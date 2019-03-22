Released at the start of February was the big Lutris 0.5 release with an enhanced GTK interface, GOG.com support, and much more for this open-source gaming platform. Lutris 0.5.1 is now available with some much needed fixes.
Lutris 0.5.1 should be a big improvement for those utilizing the GOG.com integration thanks to many fixes in place there. Lutris 0.5.1 also now downloads the default Lutris Wine version when not available, adds a "--submit-issue" flag to handle issue reporting functionality, support for CD-ROM images for non-CD32/CDTV Amiga models, improved log handling performance, increased game icon sizes, and other changes.
Lutris 0.5.1 can be downloaded from Lutris.net.
