Lutris 0.5.1 Brings Improved GOG Integration, Various Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 March 2019 at 07:53 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Released at the start of February was the big Lutris 0.5 release with an enhanced GTK interface, GOG.com support, and much more for this open-source gaming platform. Lutris 0.5.1 is now available with some much needed fixes.

Lutris 0.5.1 should be a big improvement for those utilizing the GOG.com integration thanks to many fixes in place there. Lutris 0.5.1 also now downloads the default Lutris Wine version when not available, adds a "--submit-issue" flag to handle issue reporting functionality, support for CD-ROM images for non-CD32/CDTV Amiga models, improved log handling performance, increased game icon sizes, and other changes.

Lutris 0.5.1 can be downloaded from Lutris.net.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
You Can Now Use Your Old GameCube Controllers With SDL2 Games
GameMode 1.3 Released For Optimizing Your Linux Gaming Experience
Godot 3.1 Open-Source Game Engine Debuts With Many Improvements
GameMode Working On GPU Performance Level Tuning For Linux Gaming
Unreal Engine 4.22 Preview 1 Released With Real-Time Ray-Tracing
Popular News This Week
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5
ZRAM Will See Greater Performance On Linux 5.1 - It Changed Its Default Compressor