Linux 5.3-ck1 Kernel Released With MuQSS 0.195 Scheduler Bringing Ryzen Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 October 2019 at 05:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Con Kolivas is normally quite quick following new kernel releases in turning around a re-spin with his patch-set atop that also has his MuQSS scheduler optimized for desktop responsiveness. His Linux 5.3 kernel support is late to the party due to being tied up with other work, but Kolivas introduced his latest code today.

Linux 5.3-ck1 is available today along with MuQSS 0.195 as his "Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler" derived from his original Brain Fuck Scheduler (BFS) and optimized for Linux desktop responsiveness. With his "-ck" patches in addition to MuQSS continue to be other kernel tweaks like lowering the VM swappiness threshold, a default timer frequency of 100Hz, PREEMPT by default, and other changes to optimize the Linux kernel for desktop platforms.

Besides re-basing against the upstream Linux 5.3 kernel tree, the only change noted by Con Kolivas with the new release are AMD Ryzen fixes. The AMD Ryzen fixes include a new RQ_MC_LLC Kconfig knob that is similar to the multicore siblings switch but will take the LLC cache as a factor when scheduling tasks. This can be enabled at run-time too via the rqshare=llc when booting the kernel with MuQSS present.

More details on Con's blog.

Interested in seeing some fresh -ck1/MuQSS benchmarks? Let me know in the forums if interested.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.5 To Restore Power-Savings For Hybrid Laptops When Not Using The dGPU
Linux 5.4-rc4 Arrives As Another Normal Release Candidate
Linux 5.4 Lands A Number Of Memory Management Fixes
Highly Threaded Linux Software Running Under CFS Quotas See Big Performance Fix
Linux Graphics Drivers Could Have User-Space API Changes More Strictly Evaluated
Linux 5.4-rc3 Released Ahead Of Official Kernel Debut In November
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App