Con Kolivas is normally quite quick following new kernel releases in turning around a re-spin with his patch-set atop that also has his MuQSS scheduler optimized for desktop responsiveness. His Linux 5.3 kernel support is late to the party due to being tied up with other work, but Kolivas introduced his latest code today.
Linux 5.3-ck1 is available today along with MuQSS 0.195 as his "Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler" derived from his original Brain Fuck Scheduler (BFS) and optimized for Linux desktop responsiveness. With his "-ck" patches in addition to MuQSS continue to be other kernel tweaks like lowering the VM swappiness threshold, a default timer frequency of 100Hz, PREEMPT by default, and other changes to optimize the Linux kernel for desktop platforms.
Besides re-basing against the upstream Linux 5.3 kernel tree, the only change noted by Con Kolivas with the new release are AMD Ryzen fixes. The AMD Ryzen fixes include a new RQ_MC_LLC Kconfig knob that is similar to the multicore siblings switch but will take the LLC cache as a factor when scheduling tasks. This can be enabled at run-time too via the rqshare=llc when booting the kernel with MuQSS present.
More details on Con's blog.
Interested in seeing some fresh -ck1/MuQSS benchmarks? Let me know in the forums if interested.
