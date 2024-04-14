Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.9-rc4 Brings More Bcachefs Fixes, Native BHI Mitigation
Linux 6.9-rc4 brings yet more fixes to the experimental Bcachefs file-system, more x86 speculation mitigation fixes and the Native BHI mitigation for Intel processors, and a random assortment of other changes like HID support for Intel Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake laptops.
Torvalds wrote in the 6.9-rc4 announcement:
"Nothing particularly unusual going on this week - some new hw mitigations may stand out, but after a decade of this I can't really call it "unusual" any more, can I? We also had a bit more bcachefs fixes, and a turbostat tool update, but other than that it's the regular drop of random stuff all over.
Drivers end up being the bulk of the remaining stuff, and we still had some timer fallout from the big timer updates this merge window. Nothing else really strikes me..."
There are many great Linux 6.9 features to look forward to with its May release.