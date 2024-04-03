Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel HID Driver Ready For Arrow Lake & Lunar Lake Laptops With Linux 6.9
The Intel HID driver as part of the Integrated Sensor Hub (ISH) functionality is for handling hotkeys/buttons on various Intel-powered laptops. The Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake support just require new ACPI IDs added and thus safe for introducing at this post-merge-window stage of the Linux 6.9 development cycle.
INTC107B is for Lunar Lake and INTC10CB is for Arrow Lake. With those device IDs present, the Intel HID driver should be ready for next-generation Intel laptops. This goes along with a lot of other recent Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake enablement patches that have been heading into the mainline Linux kernel so that ideally by the time new platforms ship the out-of-the-box Linux support will be ready to go. For example, it's also with Linux 6.9 where the Arrow Lake integrated graphics are now supported. It's looking like Linux 6.9 may end up being a suitable baseline for these next-generation Intel Core processors.
The Intel HID additions for Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake were part of this Git pull. The only other bit of new hardware support in today's pull request is the Acer PH18-71 being supported now by the Acer WMI driver. The Acer PH18-71 is the Predator Helios 18 laptop with Core i9 13th Gen HX processors.