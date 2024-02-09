Intel Arrow Lake Graphics Support Ready For Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 February 2024 at 10:34 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
Along with the recently merged Intel OpenGL and Vulkan driver support for Arrow Lake next-generation Core processors with Mesa 24.1, it looks like the i915 kernel graphics driver support for Arrow Lake will be all-set with the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel cycle.

Sent out this week was the newest drm-intel-next pull beginning to queue more feature code that will go into the Linux 6.9 merge window. Most notable there is adding new graphics PCI IDs to be found with the Intel Arrow Lake processors.

The new PCI IDs of 0x7D41, 0x7D51, and 0x7DD1 are added for Arrow Lake. As we've seen from all the Intel open-source driver patches thus far, the Arrow Lake integrated graphics are very similar to what is found with current Meteor Lake hardware. In the case of the DRM kernel driver it's just new PCI IDs needed and in fact being added to the Meteor Lake "MTL" list with no other changes apparently needed.

Arrow Lake IDs for Linux 6.9


So with just needing the new PCI IDs and not gating them behind the "force_probe" option or any other extra steps over Meteor Lake, with Linux 6.9 + Mesa 24.1 it looks like the integrated graphics of Arrow Lake will be good to go. Linux 6.9 stable should be out around the middle of the year while Arrow Lake processors are expected in H2'2024. There's already been much Arrow Lake driver enablement work in other areas of the kernel -- not to mention Intel Linux engineers already being very busy with enabling its successor, Lunar Lake with its exciting Xe2 graphics.
1 Comment
Related News
The Ongoing Open-Source Work To Enable Webcam Support On Recent Intel Laptops
Intel Arrow Lake OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Support Merged For Mesa 24.1
Intel Begins Rolling Out APX & AVX10 Binaries For Their Linux Distribution
Intel Thread Director Virtualization Patches Boost Some Workloads By ~14%
Intel Open Image Denoise Rolls Out Metal Support, Expanded AArch64 Support
IPU6 Firmware Binaries Upstreamed For Recent Intel Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems