Intel Arrow Lake Graphics Support Ready For Linux 6.9
Sent out this week was the newest drm-intel-next pull beginning to queue more feature code that will go into the Linux 6.9 merge window. Most notable there is adding new graphics PCI IDs to be found with the Intel Arrow Lake processors.
The new PCI IDs of 0x7D41, 0x7D51, and 0x7DD1 are added for Arrow Lake. As we've seen from all the Intel open-source driver patches thus far, the Arrow Lake integrated graphics are very similar to what is found with current Meteor Lake hardware. In the case of the DRM kernel driver it's just new PCI IDs needed and in fact being added to the Meteor Lake "MTL" list with no other changes apparently needed.
So with just needing the new PCI IDs and not gating them behind the "force_probe" option or any other extra steps over Meteor Lake, with Linux 6.9 + Mesa 24.1 it looks like the integrated graphics of Arrow Lake will be good to go. Linux 6.9 stable should be out around the middle of the year while Arrow Lake processors are expected in H2'2024. There's already been much Arrow Lake driver enablement work in other areas of the kernel -- not to mention Intel Linux engineers already being very busy with enabling its successor, Lunar Lake with its exciting Xe2 graphics.