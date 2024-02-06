Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Arrow Lake OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Support Merged For Mesa 24.1
It's not too surprising seeing the Arrow Lake support out now ahead of their launch later this year given Intel's history of punctually enabling new client and server hardware support on Linux. If anything it's a bit later than normal with Arrow Lake expected to be out in 2024 and typically Intel aligning their upstream enablement well so that support can make it into the main Linux distributions in time for launch day. It's also arguably target with Intel open-source driver engineers already busy at work on the Xe2 graphics debuting with Lunar Lake, the successor to Arrow Lake. For months already Intel engineers have been posting Linux graphics driver patches for Xe 2 / Lunar Lake with the more invasive changes there.
This Arrow Lake support for the Linux OpenGL and Vulkan drivers largely comes down to leveraging existing code paths used by Meteor Lake integrated Arc Graphics. The initial enablement for Mesa 24.1 adds just four new Arrow Lake PCI device IDs: 0x7d41, 0x7d51, 0x7d67, and 0x7dd1. With this initial enablement, it's largely just extending existing Meteor Lake code paths and no new features are introduced compared to that existing generation.
This merge to Mesa 24.1-devel today is what adds that initial Arrow Lake "ARL" platform support. Expect more refinements to the Arrow Lake graphics support over the coming weeks and months. Aside from the new Mesa patches, over in kernel space Intel engineers have been posting many patches for Arrow Lake over the past number of months for this 15th Gen Core platform.