Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.10 To Account For NUMA Node When Allocating Per-CPU Cpumasks
Queued into TIP.git's x86/cpu branch this week is a change to take the NUMA node into account when allocating per-CPU cpumasks.
With most per-CPU cpumasks being accessed from their own local processor cores, it makes sense for them to be allocated local to the given NUMA node.
The patch does acknowledge the intent to improve performance for the per-CPU cpumasks but without any indication of any observed performance benefits. The upstream mailing list thread isn't resolving for any additional insight, but in any event this change just touches a dozen lines of code and is now queued via x86/cpu for introduction in the Linux 6.10 merge window that will kick off in May.