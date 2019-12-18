Life Is Strange 2 Released For Linux With Vulkan Rendering

As expected, Feral Interactive this morning released the complete season of Life Is Strange 2 for Linux and macoS.
Feral has been working on this port for the past year following the game's Windows release.
The Linux port of this game does require Vulkan driver support and on the Radeon side they recommend a Radeon R9 380 at least or NVIDIA with at least a GeForce GTX 680. There hasn't been any recent Vulkan driver workarounds/changes required so with AMD the driver support works going back to the Mesa 19.1 series or on the NVIDIA side the 430 series. Feral says Intel graphics are not supported.
More details on this latest Linux game port to end out 2019 via Feral Interactive.
