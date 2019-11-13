LibreOffice 6.4 Branched - Beta Release Underway With QR Code Generator, Threading Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 13 November 2019 at 01:57 PM EST. 2 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
As of this morning LibreOffice 6.4 was branched from master and the beta release tagged with those LO 6.4 Beta binaries expected out shortly.

LibreOffice 6.4 remains on schedule for releasing either at the end of January or first days of February. The LibreOffice 6.4 Beta release is making it on time while this branching also marks the hard feature freeze for the next installment of this open-source cross-platform office suite.

- An option to mark document comments as resolved within the LibreOffice Writer interface.

- UI improvements for table handling within Writer.

- Threading improvements with LibreOffice Calc for formula-groups computation by threading them together when possible. This is particularly useful for very large core count systems.

- A parallelized version of the super-scalar sample sort algorithm within Calc also provides some speed improvements.

- A QR Code Generator has been added to LibreOffice via Insert / Object / QR Code menu option. This allows creating QR codes out of arbitrary text / URLs to be displayed within documents.

- An optimization so the Clang plug-in analyzer uses pre-compiled headers to speed up compilation.

- Various import/export filter improvements for different document formats.

- The GTK+2 VCL plug-in has been removed.

More details on the in-development LibreOffice 6.4 via the Wiki release notes. The code is on the now-created libreoffice-6-4 branch.
2 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 6.3 Released With Better Performance, UI Enhancements
LibreOffice 6.3 Beta Is Up For Testing
LibreOffice 6.3 Alpha Was Tagged This Week, Stable Expected In August
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
LibreOffice 6.2 Branched, The Beta Dance Begins & x86 32-bit Builds Are Deprecated
LibreOffice Landing New Custom Widgets Theme, Powered By Cairo
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
FuryBSD Is A New Attempt At A Desktop Focused BSD
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10