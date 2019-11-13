As of this morning LibreOffice 6.4 was branched from master and the beta release tagged with those LO 6.4 Beta binaries expected out shortly.
LibreOffice 6.4 remains on schedule for releasing either at the end of January or first days of February. The LibreOffice 6.4 Beta release is making it on time while this branching also marks the hard feature freeze for the next installment of this open-source cross-platform office suite.
- An option to mark document comments as resolved within the LibreOffice Writer interface.
- UI improvements for table handling within Writer.
- Threading improvements with LibreOffice Calc for formula-groups computation by threading them together when possible. This is particularly useful for very large core count systems.
- A parallelized version of the super-scalar sample sort algorithm within Calc also provides some speed improvements.
- A QR Code Generator has been added to LibreOffice via Insert / Object / QR Code menu option. This allows creating QR codes out of arbitrary text / URLs to be displayed within documents.
- An optimization so the Clang plug-in analyzer uses pre-compiled headers to speed up compilation.
- Various import/export filter improvements for different document formats.
- The GTK+2 VCL plug-in has been removed.
More details on the in-development LibreOffice 6.4 via the Wiki release notes. The code is on the now-created libreoffice-6-4 branch.
