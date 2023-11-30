LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Builds Available For Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 30 November 2023 at 09:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE
The LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 builds for Linux, Windows, and macOS are now available for testing of this leading open-source office suite.

LibreOffice 24.2 is preparing many new features for this best free software office suite, besides also shifting to a year-month based versioning scheme. LibreOffice 24.2 has been working on improved multi-page floating tables, Small Caps for LibreOffice Impress, "save auto-recovery information" is now enabled by default, "always create backup copies" is also now enabled by default, there is now a password strength meter when saving documents with a password, and various other improvements. More details on the LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha changes can be found in this earlier article.

LibreOffice on Linux


Ahead of the stable LibreOffice 24.2 release in early February, LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 can be tested with the newly-produced binaries via the LibreOffice QA area. So far there have been more than 4.2k commits for v24.2 and more than 787 bug fixes.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Brings Many New Features
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
LibreOffice 7.6 Now Available For This Best Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice Lands APNG Export Support
LibreOffice 7.6 RC2 Available For Last Minute Testing Of This Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.6 RC1 Available For Testing Out The New Open-Source Office Suite Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining