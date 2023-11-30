LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Builds Available For Testing
The LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 builds for Linux, Windows, and macOS are now available for testing of this leading open-source office suite.
LibreOffice 24.2 is preparing many new features for this best free software office suite, besides also shifting to a year-month based versioning scheme. LibreOffice 24.2 has been working on improved multi-page floating tables, Small Caps for LibreOffice Impress, "save auto-recovery information" is now enabled by default, "always create backup copies" is also now enabled by default, there is now a password strength meter when saving documents with a password, and various other improvements. More details on the LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha changes can be found in this earlier article.
Ahead of the stable LibreOffice 24.2 release in early February, LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 can be tested with the newly-produced binaries via the LibreOffice QA area. So far there have been more than 4.2k commits for v24.2 and more than 787 bug fixes.
