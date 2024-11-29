LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha 1 Open-Source Office Suite Released

For those with some extra time over the US holiday weekend, LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha 1 has been published as the newest feature version of this open-source, cross-platform office suite that is a great alternative to the likes of Microsoft Office.LibreOffice 25.2 has been working on a number of subtle refinements within its Writer word processor, import/export of connections.xml content within OOXML for the Calc spreadsheet, the interaction dialog (click actions) for the Impress presentation software is now asynchronous, "many slight improvements" throughout the different Impress templates, support for Microsoft Visio Template format using the VSTX extension, and a variety of other changes.

More details on the changes coming with LibreOffice 25.2 via the work-in-progress Wiki release notes