LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha 1 Open-Source Office Suite Released

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 29 November 2024 at 12:33 PM EST. 1 Comment
LIBREOFFICE
For those with some extra time over the US holiday weekend, LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha 1 has been published as the newest feature version of this open-source, cross-platform office suite that is a great alternative to the likes of Microsoft Office.

LibreOffice 25.2 has been working on a number of subtle refinements within its Writer word processor, import/export of connections.xml content within OOXML for the Calc spreadsheet, the interaction dialog (click actions) for the Impress presentation software is now asynchronous, "many slight improvements" throughout the different Impress templates, support for Microsoft Visio Template format using the VSTX extension, and a variety of other changes.

LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha on Linux


More details on the changes coming with LibreOffice 25.2 via the work-in-progress Wiki release notes.

LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha on Ubuntu


Over on the Document Foundation QA blog aare download links and more details on today's LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha 1 release for Linux / Windows / macOS platforms.

LibreOffice 25.2 stable should be out around the end of January or early February while the LibreOffice 25.2 beta and feature freeze is coming up in early December, the release candidate by Christmas, and two more LO 25.2 release candidates in January.
