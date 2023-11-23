LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Brings Many New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 23 November 2023 at 08:46 AM EST. 5 Comments
LIBREOFFICE
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 was just tagged in Git as the first development snapshot toward this next major release of this open-source office software.

LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 was tagged a short time ago in Git for what's working toward a stable debut in February. Besides shifting to a new date-based versioning scheme, LibreOffice 24.2 is bringing new features such as:

- Improved multi-page floating tables within LibreOffice Writer.

- A new search field in the functions sidebar deck for LibreOffice calc spreadsheets.

- Implemented Small Caps for LibreOffice Impress.

- "Save AutoRecovery information" is now enabled by default along with "always create backup copies" to make LibreOffice more robust in the event of crashes or other problems. There's also many auto recovery fixes.

- Search functionality added to LibreOffice Options area.

- Automatically switching to dark app colors and a dark icon theme when using a dark color scheme from desktop settings now works for Qt-based UI variants such as on KDE Plasma.

- LibreOffice's "save with password" dialog adds a password strength meter.

More details on the work-in-progress LibreOffice 24.2 features can be found via the Document Foundation Wiki.

LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1


The release schedule shows the alpha release coming right on time. The LibreOffice 24.2 feature freeze and code branching will be in early December followed by the beta release. At least three release candidates are expected in December and January before LibreOffice 24.2 should premiere around the start of February.
5 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
LibreOffice 7.6 Now Available For This Best Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice Lands APNG Export Support
LibreOffice 7.6 RC2 Available For Last Minute Testing Of This Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.6 RC1 Available For Testing Out The New Open-Source Office Suite Features
LibreOffice 7.6 Beta Available For This Excellent Open-Source Office Suite
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
SteamOS 3.5.5 Released To Stable With Steam Deck OLED Support & Many Other Changes
Ubuntu 23.10 Is Maxing Out Zstd Compression For Its Kernel Build
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel
KDE Addressing A Spike In Bug Reports Following The Plasma 6 Alpha