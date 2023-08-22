Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
LibreOffice developers are moving to a year.month based versioning system. Thus the next release with their six-month based release cadence will be LibreOffice 24.2 and in turn LibreOffice 24.8, 25.2, 25.8, 26.2, etc. Due to the maturity of the LibreOffice codebase, the current versioning system isn't really reflective of major changes and in turn can be hard to genuinely justify bumping the significant version number. By switching to a calendar-based numbering system it's now decoupled from features or not of that release.
There were some internal discussions whether it should move to say LibreOffice 2024.2 but in the end they decided for a YY.M-based scheme. There were also discussions whether to just always increase the major version number with each new release as Firefox and Google Chrome do now, but that too was decided against.
So next February, look forward to LibreOffice 24.2.