LibreOffice 24.8 Beta Now Available For Testing This Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 24.8 is now available in beta form for those wanting to test this open-source, cross-platform office suite alternative to the likes of Microsoft Office.
LibreOffice 24.8 is working its way toward release in August as the next half-year update to this leading free software office suite. LibreOffice 24.8's Writer word processor now allows for the comment area to be resized, there is improved support for multi-page floating tables, improved hyphenation handling across pages, and more. The Calc spreadsheet component of LibreOffice 24.8 is adding XLOOKUP / XMATCH functions along with other new functions, improved localization, improved threaded calculation performance, and other enhancements.
LibreOffice 24.8 Chart meanwhile is working on new chart types "Pie of Pie" and "Bar of Pie" graphs, including the ability to import such charts from Microsoft Office / 365 OOXML files. LibreOffice 24.8 has also been working on improving its SVG filter, localization enhancements, and deprecating Windows 7 and Windows 8 support.
Downloads and more details on today's LibreOffice 24.8 Beta 1 release via The Document Foundation's QA blog. More details on all of the features/changes building up for LibreOffice 24.8 can be found via the Document Foundation blog.
