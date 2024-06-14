LibreOffice 24.8 Beta Now Available For Testing This Free Software Office Suite

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 14 June 2024 at 05:12 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE
LibreOffice 24.8 is now available in beta form for those wanting to test this open-source, cross-platform office suite alternative to the likes of Microsoft Office.

LibreOffice 24.8 is working its way toward release in August as the next half-year update to this leading free software office suite. LibreOffice 24.8's Writer word processor now allows for the comment area to be resized, there is improved support for multi-page floating tables, improved hyphenation handling across pages, and more. The Calc spreadsheet component of LibreOffice 24.8 is adding XLOOKUP / XMATCH functions along with other new functions, improved localization, improved threaded calculation performance, and other enhancements.

LibreOffice 24.8 Chart meanwhile is working on new chart types "Pie of Pie" and "Bar of Pie" graphs, including the ability to import such charts from Microsoft Office / 365 OOXML files. LibreOffice 24.8 has also been working on improving its SVG filter, localization enhancements, and deprecating Windows 7 and Windows 8 support.

Downloads and more details on today's LibreOffice 24.8 Beta 1 release via The Document Foundation's QA blog. More details on all of the features/changes building up for LibreOffice 24.8 can be found via the Document Foundation blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibreOffice 24.8 Alpha 1 Open-Source Office Suite Released
LibreOffice Enables Multi-Threaded 3D Rendering
LibreOffice 24.2 Released For This Leading Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 24.2 RC1 Free Software Office Suite Released
LibreOffice 24.2 Beta Released For Testing This Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Builds Available For Testing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS