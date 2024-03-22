LibreOffice Enables Multi-Threaded 3D Rendering

The latest LibreOffice drawing code has enabled support for making use of multi-threaded 3D rendering.The LibreOffice drawing layer has code now set to be enabled for making use of multi-threaded rendering. The thread count is based on the number of CPU threads available and for whatever is being drawn that there is at least 10 pixels height per thread/processor for distributing the work.

With this commit to LibreOffice Git on Thursday, the multi-threaded rendering code is now enabled for use. It will be interesting to see what more multi-threaded work and performance optimizations come for the next release of this open-source office suite, LibreOffice 24.8 due out in August.