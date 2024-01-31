LibreOffice 24.2 Released For This Leading Free Software Office Suite

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 31 January 2024
LibreOffice 24.2 is now available as the latest major update to this leading cross-platform, free software office suite to compete with the likes of Microsoft Office.

Besides switching to a YEAR.MONTH based versioning scheme (and releasing at the tail end of January...), LibreOffice 24.2 also delivers on many improvements and other enhancements to this word processor, spreadsheet, and other open-source alternatives to Microsoft Office. LibreOffice 24.2 features include improved multi-page floating tables, Small Caps for LibreOffice Impress, "save auto-recovery information" is now enabled by default, "always create backup copies" is also now enabled by default, there is now a password strength meter when saving documents with a password, and various other improvements.

LibreOffice 24.2 on Ubuntu Linux


More details on the many great changes in LibreOffice 24.2 can be found via the release notes.

Those wanting to install LibreOffice 24.2 directly as opposed from your Linux distribution's package management system can find all the LibreOffice 24.2 release binaries up on LibreOffice.org.
