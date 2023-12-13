LibreOffice 24.2 Beta Released For Testing This Free Software Office Suite

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 13 December 2023 at 08:34 AM EST. 3 Comments
LIBREOFFICE
LibreOffice 24.2 Beta 1 is available today as the latest test candidate for this cross-platform open-source office suite that is packing many new features while also changing its approach to versioning.

LibreOffice 24.2 is going to be the successor to LibreOffice 7.6. The Document Foundation has changed the versioning approach to reflect the planned year/month release date. With the next LibreOffice release anticipated for February 2024, it's carrying the 24.2 version. LibreOffice 24.8 will succeed that come August of next year.

LibreOffice 24.2 is preparing many new features: improved multi-page floating tables, Small Caps for LibreOffice Impress, "save auto-recovery information" is now enabled by default, "always create backup copies" is also now enabled by default, there is now a password strength meter when saving documents with a password, and various other improvements. More details on the LibreOffice 24.2 changes can be found in this earlier article.

LibreOffice 24 Beta logo


LibreOffice 24.2 Beta 1 can be downloaded from the TDP QA area.

With this beta milestone, LibreOffice 24.2 is now branched and is under a hard feature freeze. Coming up just before Christmas will be the UI freeze and English string freeze along with LibreOffice 24.2 RC1. Two more release candidates of LibreOffice 24.2 are expected in January before seeing the release of LibreOffice 24.2 at the start of February.
3 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Builds Available For Testing
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Brings Many New Features
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
LibreOffice 7.6 Now Available For This Best Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice Lands APNG Export Support
LibreOffice 7.6 RC2 Available For Last Minute Testing Of This Open-Source Office Suite
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
LVFS Has Supplied More Than 100 Million Firmware Updates To Linux Users