LibreOffice 24.2 RC1 Free Software Office Suite Released

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 9 January 2024 at 05:55 AM EST. 6 Comments
LIBREOFFICE
Ahead of the planned release at the start of February, the release candidate of LibreOffice 24.2 is now available for this leading free software office suite to rival Microsoft Office predominantly on Linux systems as well as other platforms.

LibreOffice 24.2 is packing many new features besides also shifting to a new "YEAR.MONTH" based versioning scheme. LibreOffice 24.2 features include improved multi-page floating tables, Small Caps for LibreOffice Impress, "save auto-recovery information" is now enabled by default, "always create backup copies" is also now enabled by default, there is now a password strength meter when saving documents with a password, and various other improvements. The 24.2 release notes provide more insight into all of the changes for this open-source office suite that have been committed over the past six months.

LibreOffice 24.2 on Ubuntu Linux


With today's LibreOffice 24.2 RC1 release, there have been 59 issues fixed since last month's beta release.

LibreOffice 24.2 on Ubuntu Linux


Those wanting to try out LibreOffice 24.2 RC1 can find the new development builds via the Document Foundation QA blog. LibreOffice 24.2 stable should be formally out the first week of February.
6 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 24.2 Beta Released For Testing This Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Builds Available For Testing
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha 1 Brings Many New Features
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
LibreOffice 7.6 Now Available For This Best Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice Lands APNG Export Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE Moving To Linux 6.5 Due To Hardware Issues