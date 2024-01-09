LibreOffice 24.2 RC1 Free Software Office Suite Released
Ahead of the planned release at the start of February, the release candidate of LibreOffice 24.2 is now available for this leading free software office suite to rival Microsoft Office predominantly on Linux systems as well as other platforms.
LibreOffice 24.2 is packing many new features besides also shifting to a new "YEAR.MONTH" based versioning scheme. LibreOffice 24.2 features include improved multi-page floating tables, Small Caps for LibreOffice Impress, "save auto-recovery information" is now enabled by default, "always create backup copies" is also now enabled by default, there is now a password strength meter when saving documents with a password, and various other improvements. The 24.2 release notes provide more insight into all of the changes for this open-source office suite that have been committed over the past six months.
With today's LibreOffice 24.2 RC1 release, there have been 59 issues fixed since last month's beta release.
Those wanting to try out LibreOffice 24.2 RC1 can find the new development builds via the Document Foundation QA blog. LibreOffice 24.2 stable should be formally out the first week of February.
6 Comments