It was another busy month in KDE space as we approach the end of October.
KDE developer Nate Graham continues with his Sunday ritual of recapping the prominent KDE developments over the past week. His newest blog post details some of the changes hitting KDE in the pat few days:
- Plasma now has an "edit mode" accessible via the context menu for the desktop and panel, which allows for editing widgets and panels. This should significantly clean things up and improve the workflow for tweaking the Plasma desktop.
- A crash fix where wallpaper slideshows could crash the lock screen, to be fixed in Plasma 5.17.1. This crash would happen when using the wallpaper slideshow feature and set to display the images in a random order. When all the images were shown once and to randomize another order of displaying the images, a crash could happen. The fix is here for those interested.
- Continued KDE System Settings improvements.
- Kirigami UI improvements.
- Various other UI improvements.
Meanwhile for those interested in KDE Plasma Mobile they put out another weekly update covering sell UI improvements, overhauling of the WiFi settings, calendar improvements, and other changes to this mobile optimized version of KDE.
