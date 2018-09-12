Elisa is one of several options when it comes to music players for the KDE desktop. Elisa 0.3 entered beta this week as another step forward for this relatively young project.
The Elisa 0.3 beta release has various user-interface improvements, better support for Microsoft Windows, support for renamed file detection with Baloo, various low-level code improvements, and other UI/UX work.
Those wanting to learn more about this KDE Elisa 0.3 release currently in beta as well as fresh screenshots of the project can do so via the release announcement.
