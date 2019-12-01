Feral's GameMode 1.5 Now Supports Changing The CPU Governor Differently For iGPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 January 2020 at 10:02 AM EST. Add A Comment
GameMode, the open-source daemon led by the game porters at Feral Interactive for dynamically optimizing Linux system performance when running games, is out today with version 1.5 as its newest feature update.

With Feral's GameMode 1.5 the big change facing users is for those running integrated graphics. In a change led by an Intel open-source graphics driver developer, GameMode now supports setting an alternative CPU frequency scaling governor for integrated graphics use-cases. Up to now GameMode has defaulted to always using the "performance" CPU frequency scaling governor for normally delivering the best performance, but for integrated graphics that in some situations can lead to lower performance. Due to the integrated graphics and CPU cores sharing the same power envelope, ramping up the CPU performance can throw the graphics performance out of balance and at least for some games lead to lower performance. So with GameMode 1.5, the user can now opt for "powersave" or an alternative governor instead when using an iGPU.

GameMode 1.5 also has a new PIDFD-based D-Bus APIs and other fixes and minor improvements.

Those running GameMode from source can find v1.5 via GitHub.
