GTK+ 4.0 Might Be Ready To Ship This Year With Its Many Toolkit Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 January 2018 at 03:18 PM EST. 1 Comment
GNOME --
Famed GNOME developer Matthias Clasen of Red Hat provided an update on the state of the GTK4 tool-kit during this week's DevConf.cz event in Brno.

Clasen covered the differences in drawing, input, and widgets between GTK3 and GTK4. He also reiterated how the Vulkan renderer, OpenGL renderer, new GDK APIs, event controllers, and composite widgets are among the headline features for GTK+ 4.0.

But still needing to be done are completing the API clean-ups, exposing graphics shaders for applications, transformation support for widgets, wiring up some of the more complicated widgets like TreeView and TextView, and writing some "cool" examples for GTK4.

Those wanting to help out with GTK4 development can work on creating custom demos/applications, porting existing GTK2/GTK3 applications to GTK4, converting custom widgets to the new APIs, and testing. If all goes well, GTK+ 4.0 could be released in 2018.

This GTK+ 4.0 update for those not in Brno can be found via this PDF slide deck.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GIMP Picks Up Better Debugging Support, Backtrace GUI
The CSD Initiative Is Pushing For Apps To Abandon Title Bars In Favor Of Header Bars
PipeWire Is Making Progress But Still Needs More Time To Mature
New Purism Developer To Begin Work On Tackling Responsive GTK+ Apps
Epiphany Tech Preview Delivers Flatpak'ed WebKitGTK+ Browser Daily
GNOME's Mutter Now Supports GBM With Modifiers - Allowing Tiling & Compression
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Will Default To The X.Org Stack, Not Wayland
Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Linux Foundation Announces "LinuxBoot" To Replace Some Firmware With Linux Code