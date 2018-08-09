Pitivi's User Interface Is Getting Better Thanks To GSoC, Plus Other GNOME Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 12 August 2018 at 03:08 PM EDT. 2 Comments
If you have been less than satisfied with the user-interface of the Pitivi non-linear open-source video editor for Linux, you may want to try out their next release.

Student developer Harish Fulara spent his summer working on polishing the open-source video editor's interface as part of Google Summer of Code 2018.

UI improvements made to Pitivi as part of GSoC '18 include enhancements to the welcome/greeter dialog, video viewer resizing support, and other polishing bits. No groundbreaking UI changes, but refinements to help out in making this Linux video editor feel more polished against the many proprietary video editors on the market.

Beyond this summer's work, Harish is fortunately planning to continue his contributions to Pitivi. More details on his summer work -- and screenshots -- can be found via his blog.

Ruxandra Simion, another GSoC student with GNOME, meanwhile spent the summer rewriting GNOME's Five or More game into Vala and other modernization work like supporting the Meson build system.

Julian Sparber meanwhile spent the summer improving Fractal as GNOME's new communication program. Fractal work included additions to settings, improved avatar handling, bindings for GSpell, and more. Eisha Chen-yen-su meanwhile focused on better localization for Fractal.

Last but not least, Ivan Molodetskikh worked on improving librsvg with porting of some C code to Rust and parallelizing filters and other improvements.
